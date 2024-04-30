Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina

World News
2024-04-30 | 03:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina

Four law enforcement officers were shot to death, and four others were wounded on Monday in a gun battle that erupted while they were serving a fugitive arrest warrant at a house in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The fugitive, who opened fire on officers as they arrived at the residence, was himself fatally shot during the gunfight, and two other suspects were arrested after an ensuing standoff, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

President Biden was briefed on the incident and has spoken with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the White House said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference that three of the officers who were killed were part of a US Marshals Task Force, consisting of officers from multiple agencies. 

The fourth officer who died was with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In a press conference late Monday, Jennings identified Joshua Eyer, who served with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for six years, as the fourth officer killed.

A US Justice Department statement said one of the four slain officers was a deputy US marshal.

"Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement," Jennings said. "Today, we lost some heroes who were out to just keep our community safe."

The US Marshals Task Force officers who were killed were attempting to serve a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They arrived at a residence where the suspect was located, and he began firing on the officers, Jennings said. They returned fire, and the suspect was killed in the front yard.

The officers then took gunfire from inside the house. After a tense standoff, a SWAT team cleared the house and took two people who were inside into custody. Jennings said it is believed at least one of them had fired on the officers.

In response to the shooting, Biden on Monday called for additional action to combat gun violence in the United States.

"Leaders in Congress need to step up so that we ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require safe storage of guns, and pass universal background checks and a national red flag law," Biden said in a statement.

Reuters
 

World News

Law

Enforcement

Officer

Police

Carolina

United States

Marshals Task Force

White House

LBCI Next
Chinese Foreign Ministry: Hamas and Fatah express will for reconciliation through dialogue
Mali announces killing of senior figure in Islamic State affiliate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Syrian refugee situation: Minister Mawlawi addresses law enforcement measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House

LBCI
World News
06:50

UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:50

UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

UN right chief troubled by treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters at US universities

LBCI
World News
06:17

Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:42

US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More