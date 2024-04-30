Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza

World News
2024-04-30 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Jordan on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase aid to the Gaza Strip and express gratitude to the kingdom for its important geopolitical role in reducing tensions between Iran and Israel earlier this month.
 
Blinken will arrive in Amman after talks with Gulf leaders in Riyadh, as part of his seventh tour of the region since the October 7th Hamas attack on southern Israel.
 
He will meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Assistance and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.
 
Later in the day, Blinken will travel to Israel to discuss recent negotiations aimed at achieving a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Blinken

Aid

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

LBCI Next
Russia says United States is being hypocritical over ICC and Israel
Chinese Foreign Ministry: Hamas and Fatah express will for reconciliation through dialogue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

Blinken: US welcomes Israel for allowing more aid to enter Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29

Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:50

UN: Police intervention 'disproportionate' against US university protests

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

UN right chief troubled by treatment of pro-Palestinian protesters at US universities

LBCI
World News
06:17

Kenya searches for more than 90 missing after floods

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Netanyahu: Israel to enter Rafah with or without hostage deal

LBCI
World News
06:35

ICJ to rule on Nicaragua's lawsuit against Germany for providing weapons used in 'genocide' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:42

US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:54

US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320 million

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

British Foreign Minister: Proposal submitted to Hamas includes ceasefire in Gaza for 40 days

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Israeli negotiators brace for tough talks: Gantz threatens coalition split over Hamas captive-exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
00:11

US CENTCOM thwarts Houthi 'threats' in Red Sea: Intercepting ballistic missiles and UAVs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More