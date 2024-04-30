Blinken Heads to Jordan to Push for More Aid to Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Jordan on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase aid to the Gaza Strip and express gratitude to the kingdom for its important geopolitical role in reducing tensions between Iran and Israel earlier this month.

Blinken will arrive in Amman after talks with Gulf leaders in Riyadh, as part of his seventh tour of the region since the October 7th Hamas attack on southern Israel.

He will meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Assistance and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.

Later in the day, Blinken will travel to Israel to discuss recent negotiations aimed at achieving a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages.

AFP