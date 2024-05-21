German Chancellor offers condolences on the death of Iranian President Raisi

World News
2024-05-21 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German Chancellor offers condolences on the death of Iranian President Raisi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German Chancellor offers condolences on the death of Iranian President Raisi

The German government's press office announced on Tuesday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has extended his condolences to Iran following the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a helicopter crash.

According to a brief statement, Scholz wrote in a message to the Iranian Vice President, "Our condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of those killed in the accident."

Reuters
 

World News

Germany

Olaf Scholz

Iran

Helicopter

Crash

LBCI Next
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons
EU countries adopt plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's defense
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian Red Crescent announces recovery of bodies of helicopter crash victims, including President Raisi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash

LBCI
World News
2024-05-19

Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Raisi's final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
03:59

Syria's first lady Asma al-Assad has leukemia, presidency says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More