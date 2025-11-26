New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

26-11-2025 | 13:00
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, warned that Lebanon has until the end of the year to disarm Hezbollah, declaring that Israel will launch a large-scale military operation once the deadline expires.

Speaking before the Knesset, Katz escalated his rhetoric, even questioning the maritime border agreement previously signed between Israel and Lebanon, claiming it poses a threat to Israel's security.

Amid the heightened threats, calls for evacuations from towns along the northern border grew. 

Israeli military and political officials said the only move that would force the Lebanese state and army to resolve the issue of Hezbollah's weapons would be targeting the Baabda Presidential Palace and Lebanon's key infrastructure in any future confrontation.

At the same time, the Israeli army publicized scenarios from recent large-scale drills in the north simulating war with Hezbollah. 

An Israeli report claimed the group has about 20,000 rockets remaining out of an estimated 75,000 before the war, according to the Alma Research Center for Northern Border Security Challenges. 

The report added that Hezbollah has shifted its logistical operations to the Bekaa Valley, where it is rebuilding tunnels and attempting to resume weapons production.

The same assessment said the Lebanese Army suffers from what it described as significant technological shortcomings, limiting its ability to deploy advanced drones or surveillance systems needed to implement the plan to control Hezbollah's weapons and enforce a ceasefire.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Warnings

Israel

Operation

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Weapons

