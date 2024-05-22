Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam appointed as new President

2024-05-22 | 02:30
Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam appointed as new President
Vietnam's Minister of Public Security To Lam appointed as new President

The Vietnamese parliament voted on Wednesday to appoint Minister of Public Security To Lam as the new President after a widespread anti-corruption campaign forced his predecessor to resign.

According to the official television, 472 out of 473 deputies in the National Assembly approved the appointment of 66-year-old Lam as the country's President.

Lam will take over from Vo Van Thuong, who resigned in March due to what the party described as "violations and shortcomings."

This comes just one year after Thuong assumed the position, declaring that he was "determined to fight corruption."

