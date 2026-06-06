US ambassador says Lebanon is deciding its future independently, comments on Washington talks and airport project

U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa said this is the first time Lebanon is deciding its own fate without external interference, noting that negotiations held in Washington were very important.



Speaking to LBCI, he said: “Naim Qassem decides as he wants and we also decide.”



During his attendance at the launch ceremony for the development and operation project of Rene Mouawad Airport, the U.S. ambassador said: “A new airport means new hope for Lebanon and a stronger economy.”



