Official source to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander’s Pakistan visit pre-planned, focuses on military cooperation

An official source told LBCI that the visit of the Lebanese Army Commander to Pakistan had been scheduled more than a month in advance, and is aimed at discussing military cooperation between the two countries.



The source said military relations between Lebanon and Pakistan are longstanding, noting that one of their key milestones was the sale of Lebanese Mirage aircraft to Pakistan in 2000.



It added that Lebanese Army officers regularly undergo training courses in Pakistan as part of ongoing cooperation programs.



The source also confirmed that no meetings are expected on the sidelines of the visit with any Iranian officials who may be present.



Discussions during the visit are expected to address recent developments, particularly the role of the Lebanese Army in the coming phase and its operational needs to carry out assigned missions.