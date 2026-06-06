Pope Leo XIV lands in Spain for week-long state visit

World News
06-06-2026 | 06:21
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Pope Leo XIV lands in Spain for week-long state visit
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Pope Leo XIV lands in Spain for week-long state visit

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Madrid on Saturday for a week-long state visit to Spain -- the first by a pontiff since 2010 -- due to highlight immigration and social justice.

The papal plane landed shortly before 10:15 (0815 GMT) at Madrid's Barajas airport, where Leo was to be welcomed by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.


AFP
 

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