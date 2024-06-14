Zelenskyy says discussed Ukraine summit with Pope during Italy visit

2024-06-14 | 08:34
Zelenskyy says discussed Ukraine summit with Pope during Italy visit
Zelenskyy says discussed Ukraine summit with Pope during Italy visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he had met with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy for the G7 summit and that the two discussed the upcoming Ukraine peace summit.

"We discussed the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector ... and expectations from the Global Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.

AFP

