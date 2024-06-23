Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says

World News
2024-06-23 | 00:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv and its surrounding region, forcing the engagement of air defense systems to repel the strikes, the mayor of Ukraine's capital and the broader Kyiv region's administration said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in and around Kyiv that sounded like air defense systems hitting air weapons.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

War

Kyiv

Strike

Weapon

LBCI Next
Philippines not in business of instigating wars, says President
Greek police arrest 13 from yacht alleged to have started fire on Hydra
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-21

Pentagon: Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:37

German minister: China indispensable to achieve climate goals

LBCI
World News
01:20

Philippines not in business of instigating wars, says President

LBCI
World News
00:27

Greek police arrest 13 from yacht alleged to have started fire on Hydra

LBCI
World News
00:15

Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russian territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-25

Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:45

Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More