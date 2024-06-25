Texas woman accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl

World News
2024-06-25 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Texas woman accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Texas woman accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl

A Texas woman has been accused of the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American Muslim girl, and police on Monday said the incident was motivated by bias and the suspect made racially motivated statements.

The incident occurred in May but gained media attention on Monday after the Council on American Islamic Relations offered support to the victims and issued a press statement identifying them by religion and ancestry.

"The Euless Police Department believes the crime was committed because of bias or prejudice, and that is part of the case as it has been filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's office," police said in a statement on Monday. The district attorney's office said it was reviewing the case.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at an apartment complex swimming pool in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Euless when the suspect argued with the mother of the 3-year-old girl, who was also at the pool with her 6-year-old son, and asked where they were from. 

The suspect, identified by police as 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf, tried to drown the 3-year-old and attempted to grab the 6-year-old boy, the police report said.

The mother was able to pull her daughter from the water, police said, and local medics responded to the scene, and the children were medically cleared.

The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder.

Human rights advocates have reported a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias, and antisemitism in the US since the latest eruption of conflict in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden said on Monday he was "deeply disturbed" by reports of the incident.

Other US incidents amid the Gaza war include the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old boy in Illinois whom police said was targeted because he was Palestinian-American and the February stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas that police said met the definition of a hate crime. 

The November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont was also treated as a suspected hate-motivated crime.

Reuters

World News

Texas

Palestinian

Muslim

War

United States

Police

LBCI Next
Brazil deports Hamas 'operative' and family
Interpol reports arresting 219 individuals in 39 countries on charges of human trafficking
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Jordan police detonate explosives hidden in a warehouse in capital

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

San Francisco police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters at Israeli consulate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:22

Zelenskyy dismisses senior Ukrainian Army Commander

LBCI
World News
01:40

Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones

LBCI
World News
01:14

WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

LBCI
World News
00:54

International media probe finds Israeli tank likely hit AFP Gaza office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:14

WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Yellen expresses concerns over Israeli threats to cut off Palestinian banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Middle East News
00:31

Somalia's ambassador to UN accuses Ethiopian troops of 'illegal' incursion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More