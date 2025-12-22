Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus

Middle East News
22-12-2025 | 08:54
High views
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday, following talks in Damascus, that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces appear to have no intention of moving forward with their integration into Syrian state structures.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani, Fidan said it was important for the forces to stop acting as an obstacle to Syria’s unity. He added that coordination between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Israel represents a barrier to implementing the integration agreement.

Reuters

Middle East News

