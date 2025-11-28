Trump announces death of National Guard troop shot near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard troops shot a day earlier near the White House, had died, while the other soldier was "fighting for his life."



Hailing Beckstrom as a "highly respected, young, magnificent person," Trump said he had learned of her death shortly before beginning a video call with U.S. troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.



"The other young man, is fighting for his life. He's in very bad shape," Trump said as he addressed the troops.



AFP