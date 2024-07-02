News
Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate
World News
2024-07-02 | 15:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate
The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden can bounce back from his poor debate performance last week, adding there was no need for him to prove his cognitive abilities.
"He knows how to come back, "White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that his medical team had previously said a cognitive test for Biden, 81, "is not warranted, it is not necessary."
AFP
World News
White House
United States
Joe Biden
Debate
Philippines' Cebu Pacific says to buy up to 152 Airbus planes worth $24 bn
Pentagon: Ukraine's defense minister to hold talks with Austin
Previous
