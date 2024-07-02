Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate

World News
2024-07-02 | 15:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden &#39;knows how to come back&#39; after poor debate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden can bounce back from his poor debate performance last week, adding there was no need for him to prove his cognitive abilities.

"He knows how to come back, "White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that his medical team had previously said a cognitive test for Biden, 81, "is not warranted, it is not necessary."

AFP

World News

White House

United States

Joe Biden

Debate

LBCI Next
Philippines' Cebu Pacific says to buy up to 152 Airbus planes worth $24 bn
Pentagon: Ukraine's defense minister to hold talks with Austin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
11:30

Perspectives from Iran's Presidential Debate: Voter Turnout, Economic Challenges, and Policy Shifts

LBCI
World News
2024-06-29

Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden

LBCI
World News
2024-06-29

Biden acknowledges age, bad debate performance but vows to defeat Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:21

Judge postpones Trump's New York sentencing to September 18

LBCI
World News
13:21

First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw

LBCI
World News
12:20

Former US House Speaker Pelosi says 'legitimate' to question Biden's condition

LBCI
World News
12:05

Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
16:03

Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:59

Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More