New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

World News
2024-07-05 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will &#39;rebuild Britain&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday promised that his Labour government will work from day one on national renewal, in his first speech as UK prime minister from Downing Street.

"The work of change begins immediately. But have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain," he said after Labour ended 14 years of Conservative rule in a landslide election win.

AFP
 

World News

UK

Keir Starmer

Downing Street

LBCI Next
Hungary's Orban informed NATO of Moscow trip, not representing alliance: Stoltenberg says
Beryl makes landfall in Mexico: US hurricane center
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:00

Australian PM congratulates 'friend' Keir Starmer on UK election win

LBCI
World News
00:51

UK's Keir Starmer: People of Britain have voted for change

LBCI
World News
06:50

Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
06:24

Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

NATO chief Stoltenberg sidesteps questions on Biden's health

LBCI
World News
08:20

Hungary's Orban informed NATO of Moscow trip, not representing alliance: Stoltenberg says

LBCI
World News
07:38

Beryl makes landfall in Mexico: US hurricane center

LBCI
World News
06:50

Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-21

Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Hezbollah, Hamas leaders address regional support fronts and ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:46

Netanyahu informs Biden of sending an Israeli delegation to negotiate hostage issues with Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Syria-Turkey relations: Putin's push for reconciliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Post-debate doubts: Democrats question Biden's re-election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More