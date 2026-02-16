Saad Hariri meets Egyptian ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments

Lebanon News
16-02-2026 | 05:01
Saad Hariri meets Egyptian ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments
0min
Saad Hariri meets Egyptian ambassador to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments

Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri received Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, on Monday, in the presence of Bahia Hariri, deputy head of the Future Movement, along with advisers.

The meeting addressed the latest developments as well as bilateral relations between Lebanon and Egypt, according to a statement.

