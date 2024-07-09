News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
World News
2024-07-09 | 01:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
One person was killed, two power substations and an oil depot caught fire after Ukraine launched "tens" of drones in a series of "massive" attacks launched across several Russian regions, Russian officials said on Tuesday.
A man died, two other people were injured and several residential houses were damaged overnight in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.
He said that over the past day, four people have died and 20 were injured in various Ukraine attacks.
A fire broke out at a power substation in the Rostov region after Ukraine launched "tens" of drones overnight, Vasily Golubev, governor of the southern Russia region that also borders Ukraine, said. The fire was extinguished, Golubev said on Telegram.
A series of explosions were heard in the town of Kalach-on-the-Don in the Volgograd region in Russia's south, the Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported.
Andrei Bocharov, the governor of the Volgograd region, said in a Telegram post that a power substation and an oil depot caught fire from falling debris from drones which Russian air defense systems destroyed.
The fire at the substation was promptly extinguished, but firefighters were still trying to put out the fire at the oil depot, Bocharov said.
"There is no threat to residential buildings," he added.
A "massive" Ukraine drone attack was also repelled in the southern Russian Astrakhan region, the region's governor said, adding there were no injuries.
Several Ukraine-launched drones were also destroyed over the Voronezh region, several hundred kilometers (miles) south of Moscow, and over the Kursk region, in Russia's southwest that borders Ukraine, governor said.
There was no information on potential damage.
Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.
Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Attacks
War
Power
Substations
Oil
Depot
Fire
Russia
Next
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-06
Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country
World News
2024-07-06
Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country
0
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
0
World News
2024-07-08
Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack strategic bomber
World News
2024-07-08
Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack strategic bomber
0
World News
2024-07-07
Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones
World News
2024-07-07
Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:23
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
World News
02:23
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
0
World News
01:00
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
World News
01:00
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
0
World News
00:50
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
World News
00:50
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
0
World News
00:40
Biden to meet new British PM on Wednesday
World News
00:40
Biden to meet new British PM on Wednesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-19
China opposes US 'spreading false info' after Blinken Ukraine comments
World News
2024-06-19
China opposes US 'spreading false info' after Blinken Ukraine comments
0
World News
2024-06-20
Swedish court acquits former Syrian general of war crimes charges
World News
2024-06-20
Swedish court acquits former Syrian general of war crimes charges
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet
0
World News
2024-06-20
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
World News
2024-06-20
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
5
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More