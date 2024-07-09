Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

World News
2024-07-09 | 01:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine&#39;s &#39;massive&#39; drone attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

One person was killed, two power substations and an oil depot caught fire after Ukraine launched "tens" of drones in a series of "massive" attacks launched across several Russian regions, Russian officials said on Tuesday.

A man died, two other people were injured and several residential houses were damaged overnight in the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said that over the past day, four people have died and 20 were injured in various Ukraine attacks.

A fire broke out at a power substation in the Rostov region after Ukraine launched "tens" of drones overnight, Vasily Golubev, governor of the southern Russia region that also borders Ukraine, said. The fire was extinguished, Golubev said on Telegram.

A series of explosions were heard in the town of Kalach-on-the-Don in the Volgograd region in Russia's south, the Baza Telegram channel, which has sources in Russian law enforcement, reported.

Andrei Bocharov, the governor of the Volgograd region, said in a Telegram post that a power substation and an oil depot caught fire from falling debris from drones which Russian air defense systems destroyed.

The fire at the substation was promptly extinguished, but firefighters were still trying to put out the fire at the oil depot, Bocharov said.

"There is no threat to residential buildings," he added.

A "massive" Ukraine drone attack was also repelled in the southern Russian Astrakhan region, the region's governor said, adding there were no injuries.

Several Ukraine-launched drones were also destroyed over the Voronezh region, several hundred kilometers (miles) south of Moscow, and over the Kursk region, in Russia's southwest that borders Ukraine, governor said.

There was no information on potential damage.

Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the Russian reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Attacks

War

Power

Substations

Oil

Depot

Fire

Russia

LBCI Next
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-06

Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Russia foils Ukraine bid to hijack strategic bomber

LBCI
World News
2024-07-07

Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:23

Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many

LBCI
World News
01:00

Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region

LBCI
World News
00:50

Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power

LBCI
World News
00:40

Biden to meet new British PM on Wednesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

China opposes US 'spreading false info' after Blinken Ukraine comments

LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Swedish court acquits former Syrian general of war crimes charges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Israeli media reports: Netanyahu approves Ben-Gvir for Security Cabinet

LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More