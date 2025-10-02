Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus

02-10-2025 | 04:31
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus
0min
Deputy PM Mitri: Cabinet to review army report on weapons, trust with Syria key focus

Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister, Tarek Mitri, said Thursday he briefed President Joseph Aoun on the outcome of Lebanese-Syrian meetings held a day earlier, stressing that the talks could help build trust between the two countries.

Mitri said discussions covered a wide range of issues, with particular focus on Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons. “We will continue discussions with the Syrian side on this issue, along with efforts to determine whether Lebanese citizens are still being held in Syrian prisons,” he noted.

He also said the upcoming cabinet session will include a briefing from the army command on its monthly report regarding the exclusive possession of weapons, while discussions also touched on the atmosphere of trust between the government and the presidency.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tarek Mitri

Joseph Aoun

Syria

