Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his US counterpart Joe Biden accidentally referring to him as Russian President Vladimir Putin was a mistake that could be forgotten about given all the support the US has provided to Ukraine.



Biden mistakenly referred to Zelenskiy as Putin at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday before correcting himself two seconds later.



"It's a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," Zelenskiy told reporters on Saturday at Ireland's Shannon airport where he was meeting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.





Reuters