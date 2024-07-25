Frankfurt airport reports traffic resumption after climate protest

2024-07-25 | 02:21
Frankfurt airport reports traffic resumption after climate protest
Frankfurt airport reports traffic resumption after climate protest

Traffic resumed partially on Thursday at Frankfurt airport about two hours after landings and departures were halted by climate activists, a spokesman for the airport said.

The first of the airport's landing runways was able to operate again at 7:02 am (0502 GMT), he said, adding that a departures runway was opened shortly afterwards.

AFP
 

World News

Frankfurt Airport

Traffic

Climate

Protest

