Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says

Seven people were killed after a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted a popular beachfront spot in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said on Saturday.



"I saw seven dead bodies along the beach" after the attack on the busy Lido Beach area late Friday night, police officer Mohamed Omar told AFP, adding security forces ended the attack and killed five members of the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab jihadist group, after a sixth detonated an explosive device.



