Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Lebanon News
23-02-2026 | 11:14
Lebanon’s human rights committee approves draft to abolish death penalty
Justice Minister Adel Nassar took part Monday morning in a meeting of the parliamentary Human Rights Committee, chaired by MP Michel Moussa and attended by committee members.
The committee reviewed two draft laws submitted by members of parliament. The first concerns the abolition of the death penalty.
After discussion, the committee approved the proposal to abolish capital punishment and replace it with life imprisonment under aggravated circumstances as an alternative sentence. The proposal will now be referred to the full parliament for further debate, on the basis that parliament, as the ultimate authority, will take the final decision.
The second proposal grants convicted minors the right to appeal their sentences, a right they previously did not enjoy. The committee also approved this measure.
Speaking after the meeting, Nassar said it was an honor to participate in the Human Rights Committee session chaired by Moussa.
He explained that the issue of abolishing the death penalty was discussed and that the government expressed a positive position on the matter, which has reached an advanced stage following the committee’s approval. The proposal will now be submitted to the general assembly.
“Based on that, we consider that Lebanon will take serious additional steps toward abolishing the death penalty,” Nassar said, reiterating that the final word rests with parliament.
Lebanon News
