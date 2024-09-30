State Department: Israel informs US of several operations

The Department of State said Monday that Israel had informed the United States of several operations and discussed reports of ground operations.



Israel told Washington that these are limited operations focused on Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the Lebanese border.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, "They are informing us about a number of operations [...] From what I understand, I have seen reports of ground operations. We’ve had some discussions with them about it. They told us at this time that these are limited operations focused on Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the border. But we are in ongoing discussions with them on this matter."



Reuters