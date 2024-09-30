State Department: Israel informs US of several operations

World News
2024-09-30 | 14:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
State Department: Israel informs US of several operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
State Department: Israel informs US of several operations

The Department of State said Monday that Israel had informed the United States of several operations and discussed reports of ground operations.

Israel told Washington that these are limited operations focused on Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the Lebanese border.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, "They are informing us about a number of operations [...] From what I understand, I have seen reports of ground operations. We’ve had some discussions with them about it. They told us at this time that these are limited operations focused on Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the border. But we are in ongoing discussions with them on this matter."

Reuters
 
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

United States

State Department

Matthew Miller

Ground Operation

LBCI Next
French FM Barrot reaffirms France's support to Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
Russia launches waves of drone attacks on Kyiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:44

Israel 'currently conducting' limited operations inside Lebanon: US State Department - AFP

LBCI
World News
11:50

Biden opposes Israeli ground operation, urges Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Israel informs Washington of plans for limited ground operation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli security official says any ground operation in Lebanon will be brief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:15

Belgium’s Petra De Sutter: International community must sanction Israel over possible Lebanon invasion

LBCI
World News
15:28

UK FM repeats calls for ceasefire after talk with Blinken on Middle East

LBCI
World News
13:47

EU's Borrell: Further Israeli intervention in Lebanon must be 'avoided'

LBCI
World News
13:32

UN chief against any ground invasion of Lebanon: Spokesman says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Israel rejects ceasefire proposal with Hezbollah, Israeli FM says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03

Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:49

Israeli army says it intercepted drone crossing maritime border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Hezbollah denies Israeli claims of assassinating senior commander Abu Ali Reda

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:07

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:01

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:17

Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Iran says it will not send forces to confront Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More