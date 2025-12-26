News
US launches Christmas Day strikes on IS targets in Nigeria
World News
26-12-2025 | 03:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US launches Christmas Day strikes on IS targets in Nigeria
President Donald Trump said U.S. forces conducted "powerful and deadly" strikes Thursday against Islamic State group militants in northwestern Nigeria, weeks after he warned against any systemic assault on Christians in the country.
The Nigerian foreign ministry early Friday confirmed the air strikes, describing them as "precision hits on terrorist targets" in the country.
The Department of Defense's U.S. Africa Command said "multiple ISIS terrorists" were killed in an attack in Sokoto state conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.
Few details were provided, and it was not clear how many people were killed.
Trump said he had "previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."
"MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
U.S. defense officials later posted video of what appeared to be the nighttime launch of a missile from the deck of a battleship flying the U.S. flag.
The attack is the first by U.S. forces in Nigeria under Trump, and comes after the Republican leader unexpectedly berated the West African nation in October and November, saying Christians there faced an "existential threat" that amounted to "genocide" amid Nigeria's myriad armed conflicts.
That diplomatic offensive was welcomed by some but interpreted by others as inflaming religious tensions in Africa's most populous country, which has seen bouts of sectarian violence in the past.
Nigeria's government and independent analysts reject framing the country's violence in terms of religious persecution -- a narrative long used by the Christian right in the United States and Europe.
But Trump, spotlighting what his administration says is global persecution of Christians, stressed last month that Washington was ready to take military action in Nigeria to counter such killings.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Strikes
Islamic State
Nigeria
