Airstrikes hit Hermel as Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah positions

Lebanon News
26-12-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Airstrikes hit Hermel as Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah positions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Airstrikes hit Hermel as Israeli army targets alleged Hezbollah positions

Israeli airstrikes hit the Hermel area in Lebanon’s Bekaa region on Friday, as the Israeli military said it was targeting alleged Hezbollah positions.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Hermel

Bekaa

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Israeli army says airstrikes hit Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes talks on financial reform and deposit recovery
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Saudi urges Yemen separatists to withdraw peacefully from seized provinces

LBCI
Middle East News
05:13

Yemen's Saudi-led coalition warns will tackle separatists

LBCI
World News
05:06

Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

UNIFIL: Israeli gunfire near peacekeeping patrols violates UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08

Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More