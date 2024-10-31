News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One person dead, 73 injured in Taiwan super typhoon
World News
2024-10-31 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One person dead, 73 injured in Taiwan super typhoon
At least one person was killed and 73 injured in Taiwan during wild weather caused by Super Typhoon Kong-rey, which made landfall on the island Thursday, the National Fire Agency said.
The fatality was a 56-year-old woman who died after a falling tree crushed her vehicle in the central county of Nantou, the agency said.
AFP
World News
Taiwan
Typhoon
Deaths
Injuries
Weather
China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours
0
World News
01:41
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
World News
01:41
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported
0
World News
2024-10-26
China vows 'countermeasures' after $2 bln US arms sale to Taiwan
World News
2024-10-26
China vows 'countermeasures' after $2 bln US arms sale to Taiwan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:33
China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM
World News
03:33
China says 'concerned' over Korean Peninsula tensions after North fires ICBM
0
World News
01:48
Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion
World News
01:48
Bolivian President calls for end of blockades, says costs exceed $1.7 billion
0
World News
01:41
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
World News
01:41
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
0
World News
01:33
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
World News
01:33
Spanish floods kill 95 as year of rain falls in a day in Valencia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:42
UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
16:42
UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson
0
World News
18:16
At least 17 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor says
World News
18:16
At least 17 injured in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv: Governor says
0
Lebanon News
17:18
Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes
Lebanon News
17:18
Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes
0
World News
01:41
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
World News
01:41
China's Shanghai braces for torrential rain as Typhoon Kong-rey advances
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
3
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
6
Lebanon News
09:12
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
Lebanon News
09:12
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
7
World News
15:52
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
World News
15:52
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
8
Lebanon News
10:39
Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
10:39
Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More