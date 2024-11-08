News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters
World News
2024-11-08 | 16:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters
The United States has told Qatar that Hamas presence in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian militant group rejected in recent weeks the latest proposal to achieve a hostage deal, a senior administration official told Reuters on Friday.
Qatar then made the demand to Hamas leaders about ten days ago, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Qatar
Hamas
Doha
Next
First Israeli plane departs for Amsterdam to collect fans after football clash
Five people hospitalized, 62 arrested after Amsterdam clashes: Police says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Qatari PM: Mediators 're-engaged' with Hamas after Sinwar's killing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Qatari PM: Mediators 're-engaged' with Hamas after Sinwar's killing
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Qatar's Emir: Doha warned of escalation in Lebanon since start of Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:37
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
World News
02:37
Fourteen soldiers among 25 killed in Pakistan blast: New police toll
0
World News
02:30
North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military
World News
02:30
North Korea jamming GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South: Seoul military
0
World News
02:14
Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'
World News
02:14
Iran foreign ministry says Trump assassination plot claim 'totally unfounded'
0
World News
14:42
Palestinian president says is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace
World News
14:42
Palestinian president says is ready to work with Trump towards 'comprehensive' peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
03:07
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:07
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Israeli airstrike on medical center kills paramedic in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Israeli airstrike on medical center kills paramedic in South Lebanon: NNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes
3
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
14:21
Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
14:21
Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return
6
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
7
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
8
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
15:31
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More