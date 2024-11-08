After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters

2024-11-08 | 16:33
After Hamas&#39; rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters
After Hamas' rejection of hostage deal, US asked Qatar to expel group: Reuters

The United States has told Qatar that Hamas presence in Doha is no longer acceptable after the Palestinian militant group rejected in recent weeks the latest proposal to achieve a hostage deal, a senior administration official told Reuters on Friday.

Qatar then made the demand to Hamas leaders about ten days ago, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

