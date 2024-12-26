News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday
World News
2024-12-26 | 09:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday
France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will visit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which was devastated by a cyclone, on Sunday and Monday, his office said.
The prime minister, who has been criticised for not visiting the ravaged archipelago sooner, will be accompanied by several top cabinet members including Education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, the new overseas territories minister, his office said Thursday.
AFP
