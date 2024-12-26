France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday

World News
2024-12-26 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday

France's new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will visit the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which was devastated by a cyclone, on Sunday and Monday, his office said.

The prime minister, who has been criticised for not visiting the ravaged archipelago sooner, will be accompanied by several top cabinet members including Education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, the new overseas territories minister, his office said Thursday.

AFP

World News

France

Prime Minister

Visit

Mayotte

LBCI Next
Any Ukraine peace deal must guarantee Russia's security, Lavrov says
Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

France's Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP

LBCI
World News
10:00

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Lebanese Army Commander visits Saudi Arabia to discuss military cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-25

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:32

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

LBCI
World News
12:18

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

WHO chief says he is safe after Sana'a airport bombardment

LBCI
World News
11:37

EU to propose sanctions targeting Russia 'shadow fleet' over cut cables

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-03

Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

WHO chief says he is safe after Sana'a airport bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon's Ogero head reports more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi welcomes Qatari Ambassador for holiday greetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Lebanese Army Commander visits Saudi Arabia to discuss military cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More