French President discusses Ukraine and Middle East developments with UK PM

2025-01-10 | 00:40
French President discusses Ukraine and Middle East developments with UK PM
French President discusses Ukraine and Middle East developments with UK PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday via X that he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reaffirming their commitment to supporting Ukraine and discussing several other issues.

Macron noted that he and Starmer also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

France

United Kingdom

Discussion

Middle East

Ukraine

