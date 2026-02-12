Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry

World News
12-02-2026 | 06:19
0min
Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry

Sweden will patrol around Iceland and Greenland with Gripen fighter jets as part of NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Thursday.

NATO said on Wednesday it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

"This strengthens deterrence, protects our common interests, and contributes to stability in a region that is crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.

"Sweden will initially contribute to Arctic Sentry with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and Greenland," he said.

Reuters

World News

Sweden

Iceland

Greenland

NATO

Arctic Sentry

Grieving Canada town holds vigil for school shooting victims
Russia has blocked WhatsApp for failing to comply with local laws, Kremlin says
