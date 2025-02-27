Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'

27-02-2025 | 15:57
Starmer says Ukraine truce 'can't be peace that rewards the aggressor'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned Thursday that a deal on Ukraine could not reward the "aggressor," as he met U.S. President Donald Trump, who has reached out to Russia.

"We have to win the peace, and that's what we must do now, because it can't be peace that rewards the aggressor or that encourages regimes like Iran," Starmer told a joint news conference.

