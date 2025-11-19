Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager

19-11-2025 | 05:23
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager
Oil tanker seized in the Gulf by Iran released: Vessel manager

An oil tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards last week was released on Wednesday, the company managing the ship said, confirming all its crew were safe.

"Columbia Shipmanagement can confirm that its managed product tanker TALARA was released at approximately 4:42 am local time (0112 GMT) on 19 November 2025 with its crew complement of 21 seafarers, all of whom are safe," the group said in a statement to AFP.

