LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

Lebanon News
24-09-2025 | 08:04
High views
0min
LF leader Geagea meets UK ambassador, stresses army support and timely elections

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea met with British Ambassador to Lebanon Hamish Cowell in Maarab to discuss political and security developments.

Geagea reaffirmed support for the Lebanese Army and stressed the need to end all illegal weapons to move toward reform and state-building.

He also emphasized that the parliamentary elections must take place on time, rejecting any postponement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Lebanon

Meeting

UK

Ambassador

