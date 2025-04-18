News
US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress 'within a matter of days': Rubio
World News
18-04-2025 | 06:27
US will abandon Ukraine peace push if no progress 'within a matter of days': Rubio
U.S. President Donald Trump will walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday.
"We're not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks," Rubio said in Paris after meeting European and Ukrainian leaders.
"If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he's going to say, 'well, we're done'."
There was no immediate comment from Paris, London, Berlin or Kyiv on Rubio's statement. Three European diplomatic sources told Reuters Rubio's comments reflected growing frustration in the White House over Russian intransigence to end the war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said some progress on a peace settlement had already been made but that contacts with Washington were difficult. He said Russia was striving to resolve the conflict while ensuring its own interests. Moscow remained open to dialogue with the United States, he added.
Reuters
World News
US
Ukraine
Peace
Progress
Rubio
Russia
