US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter

Lebanon News
07-09-2025 | 07:17
High views
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and Admiral Brad Cooper toured the Lebanese-Israeli border by military helicopter on Sunday, flying over the central and western sectors to assess the situation on the ground before returning to Beirut.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Border

Morgan Ortagus

Admiral Brad Cooper

Beirut

