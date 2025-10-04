EU chief says Hamas response to Trump plan 'encouraging'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday welcomed Hamas' positive reaction to a peace deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and said halting the war in Gaza was "within reach".



"Hamas' stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent proposal is encouraging," von der Leyen wrote on X. "This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach."



AFP