France: Everyone ready to take measures to stabilize oil market

World News
10-03-2026 | 10:17
France: Everyone ready to take measures to stabilize oil market
0min
France: Everyone ready to take measures to stabilize oil market

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday that everyone is ready to take measures to stabilize the oil market, including the United States.

He added that several countries had asked the International Energy Agency to prepare scenarios for a possible increase in oil stockpiles.

Reuters

