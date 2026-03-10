Putin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian: Kremlin

10-03-2026 | 12:12
Putin urges 'de-escalation' in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for de-escalation in the Iran conflict during a phone call on Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.

"The President of Russia reaffirmed his principled position in favor of a speedy de-escalation of the conflict and for it to be resolved through political means," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

"Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran," the Kremlin added, confirming Moscow has sent assistance to its ally Tehran.



AFP
 

