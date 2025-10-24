Ankara court throws out graft case against Turkey opposition: AFP journalist

24-10-2025 | 04:40
Ankara court throws out graft case against Turkey opposition: AFP journalist
Ankara court throws out graft case against Turkey opposition: AFP journalist

An Ankara court on Friday threw out a graft case against Turkey's main opposition CHP on grounds it had no substance, an AFP journalist at the hearing said.

The case, which centred on alleged vote buying at a Republican People's Party (CHP) primary in 2023, was rejected by the judge on the grounds "it had no basis". People in the court broke into applause after his comments.

