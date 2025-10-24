German FM's China visit postponed

24-10-2025 | 06:12
German FM&#39;s China visit postponed
German FM's China visit postponed

Germany said Friday that a forthcoming visit by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to China had been postponed as meetings could not be arranged, at a time of heightened Berlin-Beijing tensions.

"The Chinese side was ultimately able to confirm only the appointment with the Chinese foreign minister, and could not confirm any other additional appointments," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

AFP

