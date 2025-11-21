Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials

World News
21-11-2025 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials

An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, a witness and officials told AFP.

The Tejas warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the show site, the eyewitness said.



AFP
 

World News

Indian

Fighter

Jet

Crash

Dubai

Airshow

LBCI Next
Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory
UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Macron says France, Germany must keep working together on European fighter jet

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week

LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Ukraine strikes Russia's Volgograd with drones, killing at least one: Russian officials

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-26

Two workers killed in pipeline fire at Iraq's Zubair oilfield: Officials

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:53

Trump to meet New York's Zohran Mamdani in clash of political opposites

LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
World News
06:31

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

LBCI
World News
05:43

UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:42

Germany, France, UK leaders discuss US-backed Ukraine plan in call with Zelensky

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08

Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli military alerts Tayr Felsay and Aainata residents ahead of planned strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising Israeli-Lebanese tensions: Army hints at new Lebanon offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope’s big arrival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports

LBCI
Middle East News
11:43

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

LBCI sources: Lebanese judicial delegation to visit Damascus in early December to discuss detained Syrians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More