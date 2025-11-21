News
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials
World News
21-11-2025 | 05:55
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow: Officials
An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, a witness and officials told AFP.
The Tejas warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the show site, the eyewitness said.
AFP
World News
Indian
Fighter
Jet
Crash
Dubai
Airshow
