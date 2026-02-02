Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

News Bulletin Reports
02-02-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The U.S. administration says handling the Lebanese file — particularly Hezbollah’s weapons and relations with Israel — requires a new approach based, according to available information, on two tracks of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

The first is a security track, in which the existing ceasefire monitoring mechanism would continue through military delegations.

The second is a political track, which would require the creation of a new negotiating framework involving political officials.

The sources indicate that U.S. officials have informed France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt of this approach and intend to implement it within an unspecified timeframe. It also notes that U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, together with his counterpart in Tel Aviv, Mike Huckabee, will oversee preparations for this process. 

In this context, the two ambassadors met at the U.S. Embassy in Jordan on January 26, especially since Ambassador Issa had no prior familiarity or relationship with Israeli officials, even though handling the Lebanese file requires such knowledge and contacts.

This information has also reached Hezbollah, which rejected discussion of the proposal at the political level. 

The party reaffirmed its opposition to the approach and, in a clear message to the authorities, launched an attack targeting the head of the Lebanese delegation participating in the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, Simon Karam, once again calling his appointment a mistake.

Lebanese officials continue to refuse to move forward on the political track without prior Israeli steps related to withdrawal, ending attacks, and releasing detainees.

The sources also suggest that local and regional developments have led to a tougher U.S. stance on disarming Hezbollah. Lebanese officials have been told the process must be completed as quickly as possible, and Washington is not concerned with timelines set by the Lebanese side. 

The U.S. stance has reportedly hardened in response to expected developments involving Iran, aiming to prevent Hezbollah from intervening from any location in the event of a potential war.

In this context, Syrian authorities recently announced the uncovering of a cell they said was linked to Hezbollah and had carried out what they described as terrorist operations in the Mazzeh area. 

The cell, which Hezbollah denied any connection to, was reportedly in possession of drones that could also be used to target U.S. interests and bases in Syria.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

United States

Mike Huckabee

Simon Karam

Michel Issa

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-26

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-06

US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-31

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

As wage demands return, Lebanon’s finance minister recalls the cost of 2017

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-01

Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran amid diplomatic uncertainty—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-01

Tensions erupt briefly in Qasr amid Lebanese Army raid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
World News
2025-11-17

Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-19

Egyptian PM meets Lebanese private sector at Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More