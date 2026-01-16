Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans

16-01-2026 | 10:48
Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don&#39;t back his Greenland plans
Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he may impose trade tariffs on countries that don't support his plans to take over Greenland, part of the territory of NATO ally Denmark.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump said at a health roundtable at the White House.

AFP

