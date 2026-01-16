News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
11
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans
World News
16-01-2026 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he may impose trade tariffs on countries that don't support his plans to take over Greenland, part of the territory of NATO ally Denmark.
"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Trump said at a health roundtable at the White House.
AFP
World News
tariffs
nations
don't
Greenland
plans
Next
Machado says Venezuela will be free with support of US, Trump
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-30
Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-30
Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank
0
World News
2026-01-05
'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat
World News
2026-01-05
'That's enough now!' Greenland PM says after latest Trump threat
0
World News
2026-01-14
Greenland 'can count on us', EU chief says
World News
2026-01-14
Greenland 'can count on us', EU chief says
0
Middle East News
2026-01-09
‘Defiant’ Khamenei insists 'won't back down' in face of Iran protests
Middle East News
2026-01-09
‘Defiant’ Khamenei insists 'won't back down' in face of Iran protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:07
Machado says Venezuela will be free with support of US, Trump
World News
12:07
Machado says Venezuela will be free with support of US, Trump
0
World News
10:41
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor
World News
10:41
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor
0
World News
10:27
First post-Maduro migrant deportation flight lands in Venezuela: AFP
World News
10:27
First post-Maduro migrant deportation flight lands in Venezuela: AFP
0
World News
09:11
UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson
World News
09:11
UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:24
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
Middle East News
10:24
Son of Iran's late shah says Islamic republic 'will fall,' urges action
0
World News
2025-10-16
One dead, more than 100 injured in Peru protest
World News
2025-10-16
One dead, more than 100 injured in Peru protest
0
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
0
Middle East News
2025-11-11
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
Middle East News
2025-11-11
Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
2
Lebanon News
06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Lebanon News
06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel weighs strike on Iran as talks with Tehran remain uncertain
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
7
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
Middle East News
14:18
Al-Sharaa issues decree: Syrian Kurdish citizens an integral and authentic part of the Syrian people
8
World News
04:14
Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney
World News
04:14
Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More