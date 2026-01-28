Civil Defense recovers body of final victim from Qoubbeh building collapse

Lebanon’s Civil Defense said rescue teams recovered late Tuesday the body of Alissar, the last person missing under the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in the Qoubbeh area of Tripoli.



In a statement issued by its media and public relations office, the Civil Defense said the body was found at 11:15 p.m. beneath the debris of the building, which collapsed early Saturday.



With the recovery of the final member of the family trapped under the rubble, the statement said search and rescue operations — carried out continuously since the moment of the collapse — have now concluded.