UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh

UNIFIL announced that the Lebanese army last week reported the presence of two unexploded ordnance (UXOs) inside two homes in the town of Odaisseh, one weighing about 150 kilograms and the other around 200 kilograms.



In a statement, UNIFIL said the army immediately requested the support of the U.N. force to help remove the danger posed by the shells.



Following a detailed field assessment and in close coordination with the Lebanese army, a specialized Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) engineering team from the Spanish battalion serving with UNIFIL carried out reconnaissance and technical detection to identify the nature of the two shells, in preparation for safely disabling and extracting them from the site.



The operation required the use of specialized engineering machinery and equipment, as the shells were embedded at a depth of nearly three meters beneath residential buildings.



After two days of intensive, continuous work, the disabling and extraction process was successfully completed, and the two munitions were handed over to the Lebanese army in accordance with established procedures.



The statement noted that the owners of the two homes attended the extraction, neutralization and transport stages, expressing their appreciation for the support provided by UNIFIL.



Assistant EOD team leader said the mission required extremely precise excavation work, as the shells were buried underground inside the homes after penetrating walls and floors.



UNIFIL stressed that neutralizing unexploded ordnance of this size and type is a highly complex and high-risk operation, particularly when the munitions are embedded within inhabited residential structures. It added that such operations not only enhance civilian safety but also provide direct and tangible support to the Lebanese community, as removing unexploded ordnance is a key step in restoring stability to affected areas and enabling the safe return of displaced residents to their homes.



The statement added that since the understanding on the cessation of hostilities in November 2024, UNIFIL personnel have found around 400 unexploded munitions within their area of operations in southern Lebanon, all of which were referred to the Lebanese army for handling in line with approved procedures.