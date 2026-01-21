News
Norway will not participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': PM's office
World News
21-01-2026 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Norway will not participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': PM's office
Norway's government said Wednesday it would not join the "Board of Peace" initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vented his frustration at the Nordic country after being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.
"The American proposal raises a number of questions" requiring "further dialogue with the United States", State Secretary Kristoffer Thoner said in a statement.
"Norway will therefore not join the proposed arrangements for the Board of Peace, and will therefore not attend a signing ceremony in Davos," Thoner said, adding that Norway would still continue its close cooperation with the United States.
AFP
