Murder probe opened in death of French far-right activist: Prosecutor

16-02-2026 | 11:44

Murder probe opened in death of French far-right activist: Prosecutor

French authorities have opened a murder investigation into the death of a far-right activist last week who was attacked by "at least six" people on the sidelines of a protest, the prosecutor in the western city of Lyon said Monday.

No arrests have yet been made in the death of Quentin Deranque, which is being investigated as an "intentional homicide" and "aggravated assault," prosecutor Thierry Dran said.

AFP

