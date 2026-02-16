News
Murder probe opened in death of French far-right activist: Prosecutor
World News
16-02-2026 | 11:44
Murder probe opened in death of French far-right activist: Prosecutor
French authorities have opened a murder investigation into the death of a far-right activist last week who was attacked by "at least six" people on the sidelines of a protest, the prosecutor in the western city of Lyon said Monday.
No arrests have yet been made in the death of Quentin Deranque, which is being investigated as an "intentional homicide" and "aggravated assault," prosecutor Thierry Dran said.
World News
France
Investigation
Protest
Lyon
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance
