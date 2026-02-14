US and Europe 'belong together': Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said Washington and Europe "belong together," in a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference.



"We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive," Rubio said.



He said the United States under President Donald Trump wants to lead global "renewal and restoration."



The United States will be "driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilization’s past," he told the Munich Security Conference. "And while we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe."







AFP