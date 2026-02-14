US and Europe 'belong together': Rubio

World News
14-02-2026 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US and Europe &#39;belong together&#39;: Rubio
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US and Europe 'belong together': Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said Washington and Europe "belong together," in a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"We want Europe to be strong. We believe that Europe must survive," Rubio said.

He said the United States under President Donald Trump wants to lead global "renewal and restoration."

The United States will be "driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilization’s past," he told the Munich Security Conference. "And while we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe."



AFP
 

World News

US

Europe

Marco Rubio

Munich

LBCI Next
US doesn't know if Russia is 'serious' about Ukraine peace: Rubio
US sends more than six tons of medical supplies to Venezuela
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:30

Germany's Merz says culture wars have opened 'rift' between US and Europe

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Trump's threatened tariffs would hurt both US and Europe: German leader

LBCI
World News
2025-11-22

Rubio and Witkoff in Geneva Sunday to discuss Trump's Ukraine plan: US official

LBCI
World News
04:05

US doesn't know if Russia is 'serious' about Ukraine peace: Rubio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:23

Rubio: Trump favors a deal with Iran but calls it very difficult

LBCI
World News
04:05

US doesn't know if Russia is 'serious' about Ukraine peace: Rubio

LBCI
World News
15:17

US sends more than six tons of medical supplies to Venezuela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
World News
2026-01-14

2025 was third hottest year on record: EU monitor, US researchers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-20

Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saad Hariri to mark father's assassination anniversary: Supporters await signal on political return

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:07

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Saudi Arabia downscales flagship Red Sea giga-project: Sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran inspections agreement 'terribly difficult'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More