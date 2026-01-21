News
Prince Harry says court claim against UK tabloids 'not just about me'
World News
21-01-2026 | 08:21
Prince Harry says court claim against UK tabloids 'not just about me'
Prince Harry said Wednesday that his joint court battle against the publisher of two UK tabloid newspapers was "not just about me" and was in the public interest, according to his witness statement.
"There is obviously a personal element to bringing this claim, motivated by truth, justice and accountability, but it is not just about me. There is also a social element concerning all the thousands of people whose lives were invaded because of greed," he said.
"I am determined to hold Associated accountable, for everyone's sake... I believe it is in the public's interest," he stated in the witness statement to his "unlawful information gathering" case against Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, at London's High Court.
AFP
World News
