U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday at the launch of his so-called Board of Peace in Davos that Iran wants to hold talks with the United States, and that Washington was willing to do so.



Trump recalled that the United States had struck Iranian uranium enrichment sites last year to prevent Tehran from making a nuclear weapon.



"Can't let that happen," he said. "And Iran does want to talk, and we'll talk."



Trump signed the charter of his "Board of Peace," which he has billed as a body for resolving international conflicts, with other founding members in Davos.



"Congratulations President Trump, the charter is now in full force, and the board of peace is now an official international organization," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the signing ceremony.







AFP